Ex-Div Reminder for Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/1/23, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (Symbol: PTEN) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.08, payable on 3/16/23. As a percentage of PTEN's recent stock price of $13.88, this dividend works out to approximately 0.58%, so look for shares of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. to trade 0.58% lower — all else being equal — when PTEN shares open for trading on 3/1/23.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from PTEN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.31% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of PTEN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PTEN's low point in its 52 week range is $10.69 per share, with $20.53 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.84.

In Monday trading, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. shares are currently up about 2.1% on the day.

