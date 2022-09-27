Ex-Div Reminder for Owl Rock Capital (ORCC)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/29/22, Owl Rock Capital Corporation (Symbol: ORCC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.31, payable on 11/15/22. As a percentage of ORCC's recent stock price of $11.38, this dividend works out to approximately 2.72%, so look for shares of Owl Rock Capital Corporation to trade 2.72% lower — all else being equal — when ORCC shares open for trading on 9/29/22.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ORCC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 10.90% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ORCC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ORCC's low point in its 52 week range is $11.12 per share, with $15.33 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.52.

In Tuesday trading, Owl Rock Capital Corporation shares are currently up about 2.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.