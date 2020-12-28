Ex-Div Reminder for Nutrien (NTR)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/30/20, Nutrien Ltd (Symbol: NTR) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.45, payable on 1/14/21. As a percentage of NTR's recent stock price of $47.55, this dividend works out to approximately 0.95%, so look for shares of Nutrien Ltd to trade 0.95% lower — all else being equal — when NTR shares open for trading on 12/30/20.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from NTR is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.79% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of NTR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NTR's low point in its 52 week range is $23.8479 per share, with $50.81 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.56.

In Monday trading, Nutrien Ltd shares are currently up about 0.5% on the day.

