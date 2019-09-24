Ex-Div Reminder for Nucor (NUE)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/26/19, Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.40, payable on 11/8/19. As a percentage of NUE's recent stock price of $52.40, this dividend works out to approximately 0.76%, so look for shares of Nucor Corp. to trade 0.76% lower — all else being equal — when NUE shares open for trading on 9/26/19.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from NUE is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.05% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of NUE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NUE's low point in its 52 week range is $46.10 per share, with $66.03 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $52.38.

In Tuesday trading, Nucor Corp. shares are currently off about 0.9% on the day.

