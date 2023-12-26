Ex-Div Reminder for Northern Oil & Gas (NOG)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/27/23, Northern Oil & Gas Inc (Symbol: NOG) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.40, payable on 1/31/24. As a percentage of NOG's recent stock price of $38.29, this dividend works out to approximately 1.04%, so look for shares of Northern Oil & Gas Inc to trade 1.04% lower — all else being equal — when NOG shares open for trading on 12/27/23.
In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from NOG is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.18% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of NOG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, NOG's low point in its 52 week range is $25.5612 per share, with $43.6389 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.14.
In Tuesday trading, Northern Oil & Gas Inc shares are currently up about 1.2% on the day.
Also see: Institutional Holders of MDLX
CURE Options Chain
Institutional Holders of PS
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.