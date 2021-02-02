Ex-Div Reminder for Noble Midstream Partners (NBLX)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/4/21, Noble Midstream Partners LP (Symbol: NBLX) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.1875, payable on 2/12/21. As a percentage of NBLX's recent stock price of $11.53, this dividend works out to approximately 1.63%, so look for shares of Noble Midstream Partners LP to trade 1.63% lower — all else being equal — when NBLX shares open for trading on 2/4/21.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from NBLX is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 6.50% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of NBLX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NBLX's low point in its 52 week range is $1.81 per share, with $22.56 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.53.

In Tuesday trading, Noble Midstream Partners LP shares are currently up about 2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.