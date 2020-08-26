Ex-Div Reminder for NextEra Energy Equity Units

On 8/28/20, NextEra Energy Inc's Equity Units (Symbol: NEE.PRO) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.609, payable on 9/1/20. As a percentage of NEE.PRO's recent share price of $55.42, this dividend works out to approximately 1.10%, so look for shares of NEE.PRO to trade 1.10% lower — all else being equal — when NEE.PRO shares open for trading on 8/28/20. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 4.39%, which compares to an average yield of 5.94% in the "Utilities" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of NEE.PRO shares, versus NEE:

Below is a dividend history chart for NEE.PRO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.609 on NextEra Energy Inc's Equity Units:

In Wednesday trading, NextEra Energy Inc's Equity Units (Symbol: NEE.PRO) is currently down about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: NEE) are down about 0.5%.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.