Ex-Div Reminder for New York Community Bancorp BONUSES Units due 11/1/2051

On 7/28/23, New York Community Bancorp Inc.'s BONUSES Units due 11/1/2051 (Symbol: NYCB.PRU) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.75, payable on 8/1/23. As a percentage of NYCB.PRU's recent share price of $39.93, this dividend works out to approximately 1.88%, so look for shares of NYCB.PRU to trade 1.88% lower — all else being equal — when NYCB.PRU shares open for trading on 7/28/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.51%, which compares to an average yield of 6.90% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of NYCB.PRU shares, versus NYCB:

Below is a dividend history chart for NYCB.PRU, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.75 on New York Community Bancorp Inc.'s BONUSES Units due 11/1/2051:

In Wednesday trading, New York Community Bancorp Inc.'s BONUSES Units due 11/1/2051 (Symbol: NYCB.PRU) is currently down about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: NYCB) are up about 3%.

