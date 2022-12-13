Ex-Div Reminder for New Mountain Finance (NMFC)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/15/22, New Mountain Finance Corporation (Symbol: NMFC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.32, payable on 12/30/22. As a percentage of NMFC's recent stock price of $12.83, this dividend works out to approximately 2.49%, so look for shares of New Mountain Finance Corporation to trade 2.49% lower — all else being equal — when NMFC shares open for trading on 12/15/22.
In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from NMFC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 9.98% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of NMFC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, NMFC's low point in its 52 week range is $11.09 per share, with $14.085 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.83.
In Tuesday trading, New Mountain Finance Corporation shares are currently up about 1.2% on the day.
