Ex-Div Reminder for Murphy Oil (MUR)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/10/23, Murphy Oil Corp (Symbol: MUR) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.275, payable on 12/1/23. As a percentage of MUR's recent stock price of $43.41, this dividend works out to approximately 0.63%, so look for shares of Murphy Oil Corp to trade 0.63% lower — all else being equal — when MUR shares open for trading on 11/10/23.
In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MUR is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.53% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MUR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, MUR's low point in its 52 week range is $32.80 per share, with $51.285 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.44.
In Wednesday trading, Murphy Oil Corp shares are currently off about 0.7% on the day.
Also see: CAGZ Insider Buying
ABV Options Chain
Institutional Holders of Quest Diagnostics
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.