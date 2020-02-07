Ex-Div Reminder for MSA Safety (MSA)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/11/20, MSA Safety Inc (Symbol: MSA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.42, payable on 3/10/20. As a percentage of MSA's recent stock price of $140.37, this dividend works out to approximately 0.30%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MSA is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.20% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MSA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MSA's low point in its 52 week range is $96.01 per share, with $141.03 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $139.95.

In Friday trading, MSA Safety Inc shares are currently down about 0.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.