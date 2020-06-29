Ex-Div Reminder for Morningstar (MORN)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/1/20, Morningstar Inc (Symbol: MORN) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.30, payable on 7/31/20. As a percentage of MORN's recent stock price of $142.53, this dividend works out to approximately 0.21%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MORN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.84% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MORN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MORN's low point in its 52 week range is $102.59 per share, with $166.59 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $143.22.

In Monday trading, Morningstar Inc shares are currently down about 0.5% on the day.

