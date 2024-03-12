Ex-Div Reminder for Midland States Bancorp Reset Rate Preferred Series A

Below is a dividend history chart for MSBIP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.4844 on Midland States Bancorp Inc's Reset Rate Non-Cumul Preferred Series A:
In Tuesday trading, Midland States Bancorp Inc's Reset Rate Non-Cumul Preferred Series A (Symbol: MSBIP) is currently off about 0.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: MSBI) are down about 0.7%.
