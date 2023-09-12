Ex-Div Reminder for Midland States Bancorp Reset Rate Non-Cumul Preferred Series A

On 9/14/23, Midland States Bancorp Inc's Reset Rate Non-Cumul Preferred Series A (Symbol: MSBIP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.4844, payable on 10/2/23. As a percentage of MSBIP's recent share price of $23.85, this dividend works out to approximately 2.03%, so look for shares of MSBIP to trade 2.03% lower — all else being equal — when MSBIP shares open for trading on 9/14/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 8.20%, which compares to an average yield of 6.99% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of MSBIP shares, versus MSBI:
Below is a dividend history chart for MSBIP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.4844 on Midland States Bancorp Inc's Reset Rate Non-Cumul Preferred Series A:
In Tuesday trading, Midland States Bancorp Inc's Reset Rate Non-Cumul Preferred Series A (Symbol: MSBIP) is currently up about 1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: MSBI) are up about 0.3%.
