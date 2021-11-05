Ex-Div Reminder for Matador Resources (MTDR)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/9/21, Matador Resources Co (Symbol: MTDR) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.05, payable on 12/1/21. As a percentage of MTDR's recent stock price of $43.24, this dividend works out to approximately 0.12%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MTDR is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.46% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MTDR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MTDR's low point in its 52 week range is $6.47 per share, with $47.23 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.05.

In Friday trading, Matador Resources Co shares are currently up about 2.3% on the day.

