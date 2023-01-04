Ex-Div Reminder for Mastercard (MA)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/6/23, Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.57, payable on 2/9/23. As a percentage of MA's recent stock price of $352.76, this dividend works out to approximately 0.16%.
In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MA is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.65% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, MA's low point in its 52 week range is $276.87 per share, with $399.92 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $353.36.
In Wednesday trading, Mastercard Inc shares are currently up about 1.7% on the day.
Also see: Precious Metals Dividend Stocks
STIM Options Chain
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding HYZD
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.