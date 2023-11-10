Ex-Div Reminder for Marathon Oil (MRO)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/14/23, Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.11, payable on 12/11/23. As a percentage of MRO's recent stock price of $25.15, this dividend works out to approximately 0.44%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MRO is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.75% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MRO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MRO's low point in its 52 week range is $20.57 per share, with $33.185 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.14.

In Friday trading, Marathon Oil Corp. shares are currently up about 1.4% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.