Ex-Div Reminder for Main Street Capital (MAIN)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/1/22, Main Street Capital Corporation (Symbol: MAIN) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.215, payable on 6/15/22. As a percentage of MAIN's recent stock price of $38.25, this dividend works out to approximately 0.56%, so look for shares of Main Street Capital Corporation to trade 0.56% lower — all else being equal — when MAIN shares open for trading on 6/1/22.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MAIN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 6.75% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MAIN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MAIN's low point in its 52 week range is $35.30 per share, with $47.13 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.03.

Main Street Capital Corporation is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Tuesday trading, Main Street Capital Corporation shares are currently off about 0.5% on the day.

