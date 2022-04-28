Markets
Ex-Div Reminder for Main Street Capital

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/2/22, Main Street Capital Corporation (Symbol: MAIN) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.215, payable on 5/13/22. As a percentage of MAIN's recent stock price of $41.14, this dividend works out to approximately 0.52%, so look for shares of Main Street Capital Corporation to trade 0.52% lower — all else being equal — when MAIN shares open for trading on 5/2/22.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MAIN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 6.27% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MAIN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MAIN's low point in its 52 week range is $37.91 per share, with $47.13 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.02.

Main Street Capital Corporation is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Thursday trading, Main Street Capital Corporation shares are currently up about 0.3% on the day.

