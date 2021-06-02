Ex-Div Reminder for LyondellBasell Industries (LYB)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/4/21, LyondellBasell Industries NV (Symbol: LYB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.13, payable on 6/14/21. As a percentage of LYB's recent stock price of $115.72, this dividend works out to approximately 0.98%, so look for shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV to trade 0.98% lower — all else being equal — when LYB shares open for trading on 6/4/21.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from LYB is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.91% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of LYB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LYB's low point in its 52 week range is $60.04 per share, with $117.13 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $115.61.

In Wednesday trading, LyondellBasell Industries NV shares are currently off about 1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.