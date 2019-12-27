Markets
Ex-Div Reminder for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP's Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units

On 12/31/19, Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP's Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (Symbol: LMRKP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.50, payable on 1/15/20. As a percentage of LMRKP's recent share price of $26.75, this dividend works out to approximately 1.87%, so look for shares of LMRKP to trade 1.87% lower — all else being equal — when LMRKP shares open for trading on 12/31/19. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.57%, which compares to an average yield of 6.17% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of LMRKP shares, versus LMRK:

Below is a dividend history chart for LMRKP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.50 on Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP's Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units:

In Friday trading, Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP's Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (Symbol: LMRKP) is currently up about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: LMRK) are up about 1.1%.

