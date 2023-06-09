Ex-Div Reminder for Lam Research (LRCX)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/13/23, Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.725, payable on 7/5/23. As a percentage of LRCX's recent stock price of $619.99, this dividend works out to approximately 0.28%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from LRCX is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.11% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of LRCX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LRCX's low point in its 52 week range is $299.592 per share, with $644.5999 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $619.49.

In Friday trading, Lam Research Corp shares are currently up about 0.9% on the day.

