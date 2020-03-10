Markets
Ex-Div Reminder for Ladenburg Thalmann Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock

On 3/12/20, Ladenburg Thalmann Fin's 8.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: LTS.PRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.1667, payable on 3/30/20. As a percentage of LTS.PRA's recent share price of $22.07, this dividend works out to approximately 0.76%, so look for shares of LTS.PRA to trade 0.76% lower — all else being equal — when LTS.PRA shares open for trading on 3/12/20. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 9.06%. The chart below shows the one year performance of LTS.PRA shares, versus LTS:

Below is a dividend history chart for LTS.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.1667 on Ladenburg Thalmann Fin's 8.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Tuesday trading, Ladenburg Thalmann Fin's 8.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: LTS.PRA) is currently down about 9.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: LTS) are down about 99.7%.

