Ex-Div Reminder for L3Harris Technologies (LHX)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/8/20, L3Harris Technologies Inc (Symbol: LHX) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.85, payable on 9/22/20. As a percentage of LHX's recent stock price of $184.21, this dividend works out to approximately 0.46%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from LHX is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.85% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of LHX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LHX's low point in its 52 week range is $142.01 per share, with $230.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $183.72.

In Friday trading, L3Harris Technologies Inc shares are currently up about 1.1% on the day.

