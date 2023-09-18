Ex-Div Reminder for Kulicke & Soffa Industries (KLIC)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/20/23, Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. (Symbol: KLIC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.19, payable on 10/10/23. As a percentage of KLIC's recent stock price of $47.93, this dividend works out to approximately 0.40%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from KLIC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.59% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of KLIC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KLIC's low point in its 52 week range is $35.95 per share, with $60.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $48.30.

In Monday trading, Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.9% on the day.

