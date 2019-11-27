Ex-Div Reminder for Kosmos Energy (KOS)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/29/19, Kosmos Energy Ltd (Symbol: KOS) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.0452, payable on 12/23/19. As a percentage of KOS's recent stock price of $6.41, this dividend works out to approximately 0.71%, so look for shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd to trade 0.71% lower — all else being equal — when KOS shares open for trading on 11/29/19.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from KOS is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.82% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of KOS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KOS's low point in its 52 week range is $3.53 per share, with $7.55 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.39.

In Wednesday trading, Kosmos Energy Ltd shares are currently off about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.