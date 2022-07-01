Ex-Div Reminder for Korn Ferry (KFY)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/5/22, Korn Ferry (Symbol: KFY) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.15, payable on 7/29/22. As a percentage of KFY's recent stock price of $57.84, this dividend works out to approximately 0.26%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from KFY is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.04% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of KFY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KFY's low point in its 52 week range is $51.075 per share, with $84.68 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $58.21.

In Friday trading, Korn Ferry shares are currently off about 0.3% on the day.

