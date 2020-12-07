Ex-Div Reminder for Kontoor Brands (KTB)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/9/20, Kontoor Brands Inc (Symbol: KTB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.40, payable on 12/18/20. As a percentage of KTB's recent stock price of $44.10, this dividend works out to approximately 0.91%, so look for shares of Kontoor Brands Inc to trade 0.91% lower — all else being equal — when KTB shares open for trading on 12/9/20.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from KTB is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.63% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of KTB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KTB's low point in its 52 week range is $12.905 per share, with $45 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.36.

In Monday trading, Kontoor Brands Inc shares are currently off about 1.7% on the day.

