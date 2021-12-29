Ex-Div Reminder for Kimco Realty Corp's 5.125% Class L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock

On 12/31/21, Kimco Realty Corp's 5.125% Class L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: KIM.PRL) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3203, payable on 1/17/22. As a percentage of KIM.PRL's recent share price of $25.74, this dividend works out to approximately 1.24%, so look for shares of KIM.PRL to trade 1.24% lower — all else being equal — when KIM.PRL shares open for trading on 12/31/21. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 4.99%, which compares to an average yield of 6.13% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of KIM.PRL shares, versus KIM:

Below is a dividend history chart for KIM.PRL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3203 on Kimco Realty Corp's 5.125% Class L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Wednesday trading, Kimco Realty Corp's 5.125% Class L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: KIM.PRL) is currently up about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: KIM) are up about 0.7%.

