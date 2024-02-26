Ex-Div Reminder for KeyCorp's 6.200% Fixed Rate Reset Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series H

Below is a dividend history chart for KEY.PRL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3875 on KeyCorp's 6.200% Fixed Rate Reset Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series H:
In Monday trading, KeyCorp's 6.200% Fixed Rate Reset Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series H (Symbol: KEY.PRL) is currently down about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: KEY) are down about 1.1%.
