Markets
KYN.PRF

Ex-Div Reminder for Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company's 3.500% Series F Mandatory Redeemable Preferred Shares

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

On 10/11/19, Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company's 3.500% Series F Mandatory Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: KYN.PRF) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.0729, payable on 11/1/19. As a percentage of KYN.PRF's recent share price of $25.11, this dividend works out to approximately 0.29%. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 3.48%, which compares to an average yield of 4.49% in the "Investment Companies & Venture Capital" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of KYN.PRF shares, versus KYN:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for KYN.PRF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.0729 on Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company's 3.500% Series F Mandatory Redeemable Preferred Shares :

KYN.PRF+Dividend+History+Chart

In Wednesday trading, Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company's 3.500% Series F Mandatory Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: KYN.PRF) is currently off about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: KYN) are up about 0.1%.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KYN.PRF KYN

Other Topics

Stocks Fixed Income

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular