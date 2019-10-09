Ex-Div Reminder for Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company's 3.500% Series F Mandatory Redeemable Preferred Shares

On 10/11/19, Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company's 3.500% Series F Mandatory Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: KYN.PRF) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.0729, payable on 11/1/19. As a percentage of KYN.PRF's recent share price of $25.11, this dividend works out to approximately 0.29%. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 3.48%, which compares to an average yield of 4.49% in the "Investment Companies & Venture Capital" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of KYN.PRF shares, versus KYN:

Below is a dividend history chart for KYN.PRF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.0729 on Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company's 3.500% Series F Mandatory Redeemable Preferred Shares :

In Wednesday trading, Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company's 3.500% Series F Mandatory Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: KYN.PRF) is currently off about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: KYN) are up about 0.1%.

