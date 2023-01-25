Ex-Div Reminder for JPMorgan Chase Capital Securities, Series CC

On 1/27/23, JPMorgan Chase & Co's 6.70% Capital Securities, Series CC (Symbol: JPM.PRC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.375, payable on 3/1/23. As a percentage of JPM.PRC's recent share price of $25.58, this dividend works out to approximately 1.47%, so look for shares of JPM.PRC to trade 1.47% lower — all else being equal — when JPM.PRC shares open for trading on 1/27/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.86%, which compares to an average yield of 6.07% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of JPM.PRC shares, versus JPM:
Below is a dividend history chart for JPM.PRC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.375 on JPMorgan Chase & Co's 6.70% Capital Securities, Series CC :
In Wednesday trading, JPMorgan Chase & Co's 6.70% Capital Securities, Series CC (Symbol: JPM.PRC) is currently off about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: JPM) are off about 0.3%.
