Markets
JPM.PRC

Ex-Div Reminder for JPMorgan Chase Capital Securities, Series CC

January 25, 2023 — 01:31 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

On 1/27/23, JPMorgan Chase & Co's 6.70% Capital Securities, Series CC (Symbol: JPM.PRC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.375, payable on 3/1/23. As a percentage of JPM.PRC's recent share price of $25.58, this dividend works out to approximately 1.47%, so look for shares of JPM.PRC to trade 1.47% lower — all else being equal — when JPM.PRC shares open for trading on 1/27/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.86%, which compares to an average yield of 6.07% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of JPM.PRC shares, versus JPM:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for JPM.PRC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.375 on JPMorgan Chase & Co's 6.70% Capital Securities, Series CC :

JPM.PRC+Dividend+History+Chart

In Wednesday trading, JPMorgan Chase & Co's 6.70% Capital Securities, Series CC (Symbol: JPM.PRC) is currently off about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: JPM) are off about 0.3%.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding RLGY
 UFS Historical Stock Prices
 PKK Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksFixed Income
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JPM.PRC
JPM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.