JXN.PRA

Ex-Div Reminder for Jackson Financial Reset Rate Series A Preferred Stock

March 07, 2024 — 01:31 pm EST

On 3/11/24, Jackson Financial Inc's Dep Shares Reset Rate Series A Preferred Stock (Symbol: JXN.PRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.50, payable on 4/1/24. As a percentage of JXN.PRA's recent share price of $26.44, this dividend works out to approximately 1.89%, so look for shares of JXN.PRA to trade 1.89% lower — all else being equal — when JXN.PRA shares open for trading on 3/11/24. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.49%, which compares to an average yield of 6.70% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of JXN.PRA shares, versus JXN:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for JXN.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.50 on Jackson Financial Inc's Dep Shares Reset Rate Series A Preferred Stock:

JXN.PRA+Dividend+History+Chart

In Thursday trading, Jackson Financial Inc's Dep Shares Reset Rate Series A Preferred Stock (Symbol: JXN.PRA) is currently down about 1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: JXN) are up about 0.5%.

