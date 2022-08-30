Ex-Div Reminder for Invesco Mortgage Capital Fixed-to-Floating Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock

On 9/1/22, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc's 7.75% Fixed-to-Floating Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: IVR.PRB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.4844, payable on 9/27/22. As a percentage of IVR.PRB's recent share price of $21.13, this dividend works out to approximately 2.29%, so look for shares of IVR.PRB to trade 2.29% lower — all else being equal — when IVR.PRB shares open for trading on 9/1/22. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 9.12%, which compares to an average yield of 7.62% in the "REITs" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of IVR.PRB shares, versus IVR:

Below is a dividend history chart for IVR.PRB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.4844 on Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc's 7.75% Fixed-to-Floating Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Tuesday trading, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc's 7.75% Fixed-to-Floating Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: IVR.PRB) is currently down about 0.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: IVR) are off about 2.5%.

