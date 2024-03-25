Ex-Div Reminder for Innovative Industrial Properties Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock

Below is a dividend history chart for IIPR.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.5625 on Innovative Industrial Properties Inc's 9.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:
In Monday trading, Innovative Industrial Properties Inc's 9.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: IIPR.PRA) is currently down about 3.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: IIPR) are up about 2.1%.
