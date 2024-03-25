News & Insights

Ex-Div Reminder for Innovative Industrial Properties Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock

March 25, 2024 — 01:37 pm EDT

On 3/27/24, Innovative Industrial Properties Inc's 9.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: IIPR.PRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.5625, payable on 4/15/24. As a percentage of IIPR.PRA's recent share price of $27.36, this dividend works out to approximately 2.06%, so look for shares of IIPR.PRA to trade 2.06% lower — all else being equal — when IIPR.PRA shares open for trading on 3/27/24. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.94%, which compares to an average yield of 7.67% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of IIPR.PRA shares, versus IIPR:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for IIPR.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.5625 on Innovative Industrial Properties Inc's 9.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

IIPR.PRA+Dividend+History+Chart

In Monday trading, Innovative Industrial Properties Inc's 9.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: IIPR.PRA) is currently down about 3.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: IIPR) are up about 2.1%.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen

