Ex-Div Reminder for Innovative Industrial Properties Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock

On 3/30/23, Innovative Industrial Properties Inc's 9.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: IIPR.PRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.5625, payable on 4/14/23. As a percentage of IIPR.PRA's recent share price of $25.53, this dividend works out to approximately 2.20%, so look for shares of IIPR.PRA to trade 2.20% lower — all else being equal — when IIPR.PRA shares open for trading on 3/30/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 8.82%, which compares to an average yield of 8.15% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of IIPR.PRA shares, versus IIPR:
Below is a dividend history chart for IIPR.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.5625 on Innovative Industrial Properties Inc's 9.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:
In Tuesday trading, Innovative Industrial Properties Inc's 9.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: IIPR.PRA) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: IIPR) are down about 2%.
