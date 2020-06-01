Ex-Div Reminder for Imperial Oil

Markets
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/3/20, Imperial Oil Ltd (Symbol: IMO) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.22, payable on 7/1/20. As a percentage of IMO's recent stock price of $15.52, this dividend works out to approximately 1.42%, so look for shares of Imperial Oil Ltd to trade 1.42% lower — all else being equal — when IMO shares open for trading on 6/3/20.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from IMO is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 5.67% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of IMO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IMO's low point in its 52 week range is $7.035 per share, with $28.7531 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.63.

In Monday trading, Imperial Oil Ltd shares are currently off about 0.6% on the day.

