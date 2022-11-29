Ex-Div Reminder for Imperial Oil

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/1/22, Imperial Oil Ltd (Symbol: IMO) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.44, payable on 1/1/23. As a percentage of IMO's recent stock price of $57.14, this dividend works out to approximately 0.77%, so look for shares of Imperial Oil Ltd to trade 0.77% lower — all else being equal — when IMO shares open for trading on 12/1/22.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from IMO is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.08% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of IMO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IMO's low point in its 52 week range is $31.71 per share, with $58.985 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $57.26.

In Tuesday trading, Imperial Oil Ltd shares are currently up about 1.7% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.