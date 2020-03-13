Ex-Div Reminder for Huntington Bancshares (HBAN)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/17/20, Huntington Bancshares Inc (Symbol: HBAN) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.15, payable on 4/1/20. As a percentage of HBAN's recent stock price of $8.83, this dividend works out to approximately 1.70%, so look for shares of Huntington Bancshares Inc to trade 1.70% lower — all else being equal — when HBAN shares open for trading on 3/17/20.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from HBAN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 6.79% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of HBAN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HBAN's low point in its 52 week range is $7.96 per share, with $15.63 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.73.

In Friday trading, Huntington Bancshares Inc shares are currently up about 5.4% on the day.

