Ex-Div Reminder for HPQ

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/13/22, HP Inc (Symbol: HPQ) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.2625, payable on 1/4/23. As a percentage of HPQ's recent stock price of $28.29, this dividend works out to approximately 0.93%, so look for shares of HP Inc to trade 0.93% lower — all else being equal — when HPQ shares open for trading on 12/13/22.
In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from HPQ is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.71% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of HPQ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, HPQ's low point in its 52 week range is $24.075 per share, with $41.47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.30.
In Friday trading, HP Inc shares are currently off about 0.7% on the day.
