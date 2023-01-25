Ex-Div Reminder for Holly Energy Partners (HEP)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/27/23, Holly Energy Partners LP (Symbol: HEP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.35, payable on 2/13/23. As a percentage of HEP's recent stock price of $19.16, this dividend works out to approximately 1.83%, so look for shares of Holly Energy Partners LP to trade 1.83% lower — all else being equal — when HEP shares open for trading on 1/27/23.
In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from HEP is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 7.31% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of HEP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, HEP's low point in its 52 week range is $15.12 per share, with $20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.01.
In Wednesday trading, Holly Energy Partners LP shares are currently off about 2.5% on the day.
Also see: Past Earnings
Institutional Holders of NNVC
Funds Holding PLCC
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.