Ex-Div Reminder for Hess

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/13/20, Hess Corp (Symbol: HES) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.25, payable on 3/30/20. As a percentage of HES's recent stock price of $38.46, this dividend works out to approximately 0.65%, so look for shares of Hess Corp to trade 0.65% lower — all else being equal — when HES shares open for trading on 3/13/20.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from HES is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.60% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of HES shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HES's low point in its 52 week range is $27.60 per share, with $74.11 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.81.

In Wednesday trading, Hess Corp shares are currently down about 3.1% on the day.

