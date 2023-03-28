Ex-Div Reminder for Hersha Hospitality Trust's 6.875% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares

On 3/30/23, Hersha Hospitality Trust's 6.875% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: HT.PRC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.4297, payable on 4/17/23. As a percentage of HT.PRC's recent share price of $19.26, this dividend works out to approximately 2.23%, so look for shares of HT.PRC to trade 2.23% lower — all else being equal — when HT.PRC shares open for trading on 3/30/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 8.97%, which compares to an average yield of 8.15% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of HT.PRC shares, versus HT:
Below is a dividend history chart for HT.PRC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.4297 on Hersha Hospitality Trust's 6.875% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares :
In Tuesday trading, Hersha Hospitality Trust's 6.875% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: HT.PRC) is currently up about 0.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: HT) are up about 1.9%.
Also see: Funds Holding MET
MB YTD Return
CHUY shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.