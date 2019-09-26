Ex-Div Reminder for Hersha Hospitality Trust's 6.875% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares

Markets
On 9/30/19, Hersha Hospitality Trust's 6.875% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: HT.PRC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.4297, payable on 10/15/19. As a percentage of HT.PRC's recent share price of $25.65, this dividend works out to approximately 1.68%, so look for shares of HT.PRC to trade 1.68% lower — all else being equal — when HT.PRC shares open for trading on 9/30/19. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.70%, which compares to an average yield of 6.63% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of HT.PRC shares, versus HT:

Below is a dividend history chart for HT.PRC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.4297 on Hersha Hospitality Trust's 6.875% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares :

In Thursday trading, Hersha Hospitality Trust's 6.875% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: HT.PRC) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: HT) are off about 0.6%.

