Ex-Div Reminder for Hercules Technology Growth Capital (HTGC)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/7/19, Hercules Technology Growth Capital (Symbol: HTGC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.32, payable on 11/18/19. As a percentage of HTGC's recent stock price of $14.30, this dividend works out to approximately 2.24%, so look for shares of Hercules Technology Growth Capital to trade 2.24% lower — all else being equal — when HTGC shares open for trading on 11/7/19.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from HTGC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 8.95% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of HTGC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HTGC's low point in its 52 week range is $10.5699 per share, with $14.45 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.29.

In Tuesday trading, Hercules Technology Growth Capital shares are currently off about 0.4% on the day.

