Ex-Div Reminder for Hercules Technology Growth Capital (HTGC)

May 11, 2023 — 10:40 am EDT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/15/23, Hercules Technology Growth Capital (Symbol: HTGC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.39, payable on 5/23/23. As a percentage of HTGC's recent stock price of $13.62, this dividend works out to approximately 2.86%, so look for shares of Hercules Technology Growth Capital to trade 2.86% lower — all else being equal — when HTGC shares open for trading on 5/15/23.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from HTGC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 11.45% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of HTGC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HTGC's low point in its 52 week range is $10.94 per share, with $16.28 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.61.

In Thursday trading, Hercules Technology Growth Capital shares are currently up about 0.2% on the day.

