Ex-Div Reminder for Herc Holdings (HRI)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/8/23, Herc Holdings Inc (Symbol: HRI) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.6325, payable on 12/26/23. As a percentage of HRI's recent stock price of $120.20, this dividend works out to approximately 0.53%, so look for shares of Herc Holdings Inc to trade 0.53% lower — all else being equal — when HRI shares open for trading on 12/8/23.
In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from HRI is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.10% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of HRI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, HRI's low point in its 52 week range is $93.97 per share, with $162.465 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $123.40.
In Wednesday trading, Herc Holdings Inc shares are currently off about 5% on the day.
