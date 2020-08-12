Ex-Div Reminder for Helmerich & Payne (HP)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/14/20, Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (Symbol: HP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.25, payable on 8/31/20. As a percentage of HP's recent stock price of $19.79, this dividend works out to approximately 1.26%, so look for shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. to trade 1.26% lower — all else being equal — when HP shares open for trading on 8/14/20.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from HP is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 5.05% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of HP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HP's low point in its 52 week range is $12.40 per share, with $47.45 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.73.

In Wednesday trading, Helmerich & Payne, Inc. shares are currently up about 1.9% on the day.

