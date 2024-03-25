News & Insights

Ex-Div Reminder for Heartland Financial USA Preferred Stock

March 25, 2024

On 3/27/24, Heartland Financial USA, Inc.'s Dep Share Rate Reset Non-Cumul Prfd Stock Ser E (Symbol: HTLFP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.4375, payable on 4/15/24. As a percentage of HTLFP's recent share price of $25.17, this dividend works out to approximately 1.74%, so look for shares of HTLFP to trade 1.74% lower — all else being equal — when HTLFP shares open for trading on 3/27/24. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.89%, which compares to an average yield of 6.62% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of HTLFP shares, versus HTLF:

Below is a dividend history chart for HTLFP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.4375 on Heartland Financial USA, Inc.'s Dep Share Rate Reset Non-Cumul Prfd Stock Ser E:

In Monday trading, Heartland Financial USA, Inc.'s Dep Share Rate Reset Non-Cumul Prfd Stock Ser E (Symbol: HTLFP) is currently down about 0.9% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: HTLF) are up about 1.3%.

