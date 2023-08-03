Ex-Div Reminder for HBT Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/7/23, HBT Financial Inc (Symbol: HBT) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.17, payable on 8/15/23. As a percentage of HBT's recent stock price of $19.92, this dividend works out to approximately 0.85%, so look for shares of HBT Financial Inc to trade 0.85% lower — all else being equal — when HBT shares open for trading on 8/7/23.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from HBT is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.41% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of HBT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HBT's low point in its 52 week range is $16.33 per share, with $23.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.89.

In Thursday trading, HBT Financial Inc shares are currently off about 1% on the day.

